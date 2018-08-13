Warner Bros. Pictures

You think the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complex? Try following the convoluted Conjuring-verse. It began in 2013 with The Conjuring, followed by a sequel and a potential third movie (possibly helmed by returning director James Wan), as well as two creepy-ass doll films (Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation, the latter of which takes place before the original… and The Conjuring: Annab3lle is also in the works), The Nurse short, and finally, The Nun. Directed by Corin Hardy, from a story by Wan and Gary Dauberman, The Nun stars Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons (as Valek!), and a whole bunch of jump scares.

Jump scares are a cheap way to frighten people. But they’re also highly effective, and the gothic-supernatural horror film is going overboard with them. “WARNING! If you see an ad on youtube with the volume sign being turned down and nothing else, ITS A JUMPSCARE for the new NUN movie coming out,” a recent tweet with over 80,000 retweets reads. “i advise you look away and/or turn down the volume if you have anxiety or just straight up hate jumpscares, pls rt to save a life.” The video is very loud and VERY annoying.

It’s also possibly against YouTube’s advertising policy.