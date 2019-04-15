Netflix’s Unsettling ‘The Perfection’ Trailer Is A Festival Favorite That Will Get Under Your Skin

04.15.19

There’s been a ton of buzz circling around The Perfection since it premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2018, with reviews calling it a “masterful work of tension and brutality” and “the hottest film you’ve probably never heard of.” Well, now you’ve heard of it, and on May 24, you’ll be able to see it on Netflix.

Directed by Richard Shepard (Girls, Sweetbitter), who co-wrote the script with Nicole Snyder and Eric C. Charmelo, The Perfection is one of those “the less you, the better” movies, so here’s a non-spoiler description of the horror-thriller: Get Out‘s Allison Williams plays a musical prodigy who “seeks out the new star pupil of her former school (Logan Browning) with shocking consequences in this elegant and terrifying suspense ride,” according to Netflix. The trailer above makes it seem like the film will get under your skin, literally.

“The crowd reaction to the movie was swift, intense, and amazing,” said Shepard. “This film has some urgent themes and is a wild ride. We wanted to reach the broadest audience possible with the release, and with Netflix we can achieve that.” It’s a shame not everyone will be able to experience The Perfection in theaters, but at least it’s finally getting a release.

The Perfection debuts on Netflix on May 24.

