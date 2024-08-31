The Platform might have become one of Netflix ‘s biggest non-English movies in any timeline, but it helped (???) that it was released on the streaming service on March 20, 2020, when everyone was trapped at home and feeling miserable and scared. A perfect time to watch a movie about the horrors of capitalism and cannibalism and inequality! Now that we’ve returned to our lives (I would say “back to normal” but things are far from normal), will The Platform 2 match the popularity of the original? We’ll find out soon.

Plot

The Platform is an allegory about class struggle, where inmates in a “Vertical Self-Management Center” are fed using a platform that’s initially filled with food but as it descends, there’s fewer and fewer options for the lower levels. Those at the bottom are lucky to get anything at all.

Following a prisoner rebellion (and some delicious looking panna cotta) in the original film, The Platform 2 has a new leader imposing their rule in the Platform, while “a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system,” according to the plot summary from Netflix. “But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?”

The Platform and The Platform 2 are directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and co-written by David Desola, who explained to Horrorigins in 2020 where the premise came from. “I was eating at a cookout, and from there is where I got the initial idea,” he said. “Sooner than later, I began dreaming about it, about the seed, the foundation of the initial idea. And then roots started coming out and developing. I started thinking and dreaming about the platform filled with food, going down levels. Soon I began writing, but The Platform originally started out as a theater play.” It became a film once he sent the script to Pedro Rivero, who “added more drama and dark situations/aspects to it.”

Cast

The Platform 2 stars Milena Smit (Cross the Line and Pedro Almodóvar’s wonderful Parallel Mothers), Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist), Natalia Tena (Tonks from the Harry Potter movies and Osha on Game of Thrones), and Óscar Jaenada (Camarón: When Flamenco Became Legend).