It’s hard to believe it’s only been one year since Harvey Weinstein was outed to the world as being what most in Hollywood already knew: a serial sexual harasser and alleged rapist. Weinstein’s outing and subsequent public shaming were the catalysts that triggered the #MeToo movement, which led other survivors of sexual assault and victims of sexual misconduct to feel comfortable finally coming forward with their own stories about powerful men.

Now, an upcoming documentary from director Barry Avrich, The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret, explores how Weinstein’s abhorrent behavior was tolerated as long as it was, including many raw and emotional firsthand accounts from his victims.

According to the official description of the film:

The film begins with an insider’s account of the once-feared and loathsome Harvey Weinstein, and the launch of an emotional movement that led to the evisceration of some of the biggest players in show business. It features devastating accounts from a diverse cast and points a spotlight on the irrefutable facts that propelled these seemingly-invincible players to be protected and their secrets hidden at all costs. With explosive interviews and rare, never-before-seen footage, The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret is the definitive film about the abuse of power in a complicit culture, that explores what can be done and if anything can truly change.

“They know if they don’t do certain things you ain’t working again,” explains actress Starr Rinaldi in the trailer, shedding light on how Weinstein, who had the power to make or break careers, got away with it as long as he did. “Because you heard the stories of like, ‘Don’t be alone with Harvey,'” she continued, suggesting that many actresses openly feared him.

The Reckoning premieres on November 6 and will be available on VOD.