The Rise of Skywalker isn’t the longest Star Wars movie — it’s about ten minute shorter than The Last Jedi — but, at six minutes shorter than Goodfellas, it’s pretty long. It certainly could have been longer, and at some point it probably was. For one thing, a new book suggests there was at least a bit more with Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calirssian, which may explain a final line that some found a touch weird.

This comes from Entertainment Weekly, who report that, according to the new book The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary, Lando may be related to Naomi Ackie’s Jannah, the resistance fighter who teams up with John Boyega’s Finn in the movie’s second half. At the ending, she winds up meeting Lando, who asks her where she’s from. When she replies that she doesn’t know, he tells her, “Well, let’s find out…”

Was Lando, played by an 82-year-old actor, hitting on someone a full 55 years his junior? Perhaps not. According to the book, Lando has more backstory than made it into the final cut. “When peace reigned, [Lando] attempted to start a family, but tragedy struck and his infant daughter vanished,” the book reveals. “It was only later that it became clear who the culprits behind the abduction were: the First Order, building their fighting forces but also specifically striking out at the old Alliance leadership.”

Jannah at one point opens up about being kidnapped as a child by the First Order. So is she Lando’s daughter? Or even grand-daughter? Who knows! Perhaps we’ll all find out more when Skywalker hits home video in either a longer cut or in an edition with gobs of deleted scenes. Besides, more Billy Dee Williams is never a bad thing.

(Via EW)