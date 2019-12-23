The Three Lingering Gripes We Have About ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

Good grief, yes, I am pretty tired about writing about The Rise of Skywalker. But, with the holidays looming I am looking at all of this as one last chance to get my The Rise of Skywalker gripes off my chest. Well, not all of them, because I could literally write a book. But, at least, my most prominent three gripes. Are you ready for some gripes? Three gripes, to be precise? All right, buckle up.

(Obviously, yes, there are spoilers ahead.)

And to be clear, the reason I don’t like this movie isn’t because it’s a different tone than The Last Jedi. The Force Awakens has a completely different tone than The Last Jedi and I like that movie quite a bit. What I don’t like is key decisions in The Rise of Skywalker to completely negate so much of what I loved about The Last Jedi. Instead of building on it, it betrays it. Sure, I could still try to watch The Last Jedi in a vacuum, but that’s not how this story works. Things we learn in The Last Jedi completely change key character interactions in The Last Jedi. I really wish it has just been a movie with a different tone.

1. Rey Palpatine

What’s funny is, I still could have somewhat gone along with this if it had been handled better. Let’s say it’s still somewhat vague, kind of like how Anakin’s virgin birth is mentioned in The Phantom Menace, even though it’s always assumed Palpatine had something to do with that. And that’s where it seemed like where it was going with Rey until Kylo Ren just, clumsily, explains to Rey that her parents were literally Cody and Susan Palpatine. (I made those names up, but as far as I’m concerned they are canon).

The reason this bugs me so much is, now, we have a character explaining basically that, oops, he misspoke in the prior film. That’s just lazy. And it’s always glossed over that in The Last Jedi it’s Rey herself who knows her parents are nobody. Except no, her dad is literally the son of the most powerful character in Star Wars history. So, definitely not “nobody.” And it’s all because some vocal fans didn’t like that plot point. That’s not a way to make a movie.

Look, even the Original Trilogy did a lot of retconning. And, yes, it changed the dynamic in some prior scenes. But the difference is twofold: George Lucas was retconning himself and most of those dynamics became much more interesting, not worse. In the first draft of The Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker were still two separate characters. In fact, it’s Anakin who appears as a Force Ghost on Hoth instructing Luke to train with Yoda. (Who, then, is named Minch.) But the reason the Vader reveal works, and is so shocking, is because no one was expecting to be shocked. It wasn’t some grand question set up in the first movie. It just happened. And yes, it retroactively made every conversation about Luke’s father between Luke and Ben in Star Wars much more interesting. (So, yes, maybe setting up these new movies as some grand mystery was a bad choice to begin with.)

But, guess what, with the Vader reveal, fans weren’t entirely on board. For three years Luke Skywalker was considered the epitome of “good.” Then we learn he is the spawn of pure evil. No, people were not very happy about this. To the point most people just assumed Vader was lying. Now, say what you will about George Lucas, but if he’s anything, he’s, to a fault, kind of stubborn. He does what he wants to do with these movies.