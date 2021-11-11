To promote his new Netflix movie, Red Notice, an uncharacteristically musical Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped by The Late Late Show on Wednesday where he belted out some karaoke tunes with host James Corden and surprised an unsuspecting group of The Price Is Right fans.

Instead of sitting down in the studio, Johnson and Corden tooled around the CBS lot in a golf cart where they talked about the actor’s early struggles with making the transition from wrestling to acting. According to Johnson, he was constantly pressured to be thinner and ditch the muscles, and most importantly, don’t call himself The Rock. Obviously, that advice didn’t stick, and Johnson revealed his career hit a major turning point when he stopped trying to pretend to be anything but himself.

“There was no blueprint when I first got here, so you either follow something that you think is the right thing, or you say, ‘F*ck it, I gotta be myself,” he told Corden.

Now, The Rock is a major star, and to drive that point home, Corden pulled up to the studio building where The Price Is Right is filming, and the fans waiting to get into the show absolutely lost their minds. Although, there was a bit of an awkward snag as Johnson sounded noticeably hoarse, and in a noticeable cut, he’s seen holding a glass of water as Corden does most of the talking. Maybe The Rock was feeling a bit under the weather hence the outdoor interview.

However, he seemed to fine moments later when Corden tricked him into singing “You’re Welcome” from Moana before Johnson kicked things up a notch by belting out… The Bee-Gees? Apparently, The Rock likes disco. Are you going to tell him he shouldn’t? Because we’re sure as heck not.

(Via The Late Late Show with James Corden)