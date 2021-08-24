Never forgetting his roots as “The People’s Champion,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson absolutely melted the minds of a lucky group of fans talking a celebrity bus tour in Los Angeles on Saturday. In a video shared to his Instagram, the Jungle Cruise star can be seen smiling as pulls up next to the bus and makes it an unforgettable event for everyone on board by rolling down his window and asking, “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?” Needless to say, the reaction was huge. The folks on the bus couldn’t believe what was happening as they yelled, screamed, tossed up peace signs, and generally went bananas.

“Love pullin’ up in my pick up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!!” The Rock captioned the video. “One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin’ a few folks happy.”

As The Rock pulls away, you can tell he enjoyed the moment too as he says, “That was fun. A good way to start off my Saturday.”

Fortunately for everyone downwind of his truck, The Rock recently made it a point to confirm that he is not one of the celebs who have been revealing their questionable hygiene habits.

“Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb,” The Rock tweeted. “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

(Via The Rock on Instagram)