‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Makes An Excellent 8-Bit Point-And-Click Adventure Game

In the latest entry in their 8-Bit Cinema series, CineFix tackles The Shawshank Redemption, but instead of turning it into an action game or platformer like they usually do, they made the movie into an old-school, point-and-click adventure game.

Shawshank actually works really well as an adventure game, which I suppose shouldn’t be surprising. The movie was all about dudes standing around talking, complex drawn-out plots, and procuring various “useful” maguffins. In other words, even in movie form this was basically already an adventure game.

Yup, I think it would be fair to say, I liked this episode of 8-Bit Cinema from the start.

(Via CineFix)