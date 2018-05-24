Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As far as movie premises go, you could do a lot worse than “Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly are hitmen brothers with the last name Sisters.”

But it somehow gets better: they work for a prospector played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who appears to team up with the siblings’ target, a chemist (Riz Ahmed) named Hermann Kermit Warm. Rutger Hauer and Carol Kane, of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame, are also in The Sisters Brothers, a dark Western comedy from acclaimed A Prophet director Jacques Audiard (who co-wrote the script, in his English language debut, with Thomas Bidegain). Based on the trailer above, Reilly and Phoenix have fantastic chemistry — it’s like Step Brothers, except the fight scene involves more slapping (and fewer drum sets).

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Based on Patrick Dewitt’s acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers – Eli and Charlie Sisters – who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851. The film is Jacques Audiard’s follow-up to his Palme D’Or Winning DHEEPAN, which premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

The Sisters Brothers, which also stars Rebecca Root and Ian Reddington, opens this fall.