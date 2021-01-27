Earlier this month, it was Netflix showcasing its 2021 slate of films, including Don’t Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and Red Dot with The Rock, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Now it’s Warner Bros. turn to show HBO Max subscribers (and theater-goers) what they have to look forward to this year.

The “Same Day Premieres Trailer” begins with footage from Dune, but we’ve seen Timothée Chalamet looking dramatic in the sand before. What we haven’t seen is Margot Robbie eating an apple as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga busting demons (not ghosts; that’s another studio) in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and Michael Gandolfini as Anthony Soprano — a.k.a. James Gandolfini’s real-life son as the young Tony Soprano — in The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark. The sizzle reel also highlights Godzilla vs. Kong, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, King Richard (in which Will Smith plays Venus and Serena Williams’ dad), Space Jam 2, Mortal Kombat, and although there’s no clip, The Matrix 4.

Here’s the full list of Warner Bros. 2021 releases:

The Little Things (January 29)

Judas and the Black Messiah (February 12)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (February 26)

Godzilla vs. Kong (March 31)

Mortal Kombat (April 16)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4)

In the Heights (June 18)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (July 16)

The Suicide Squad (August 6)

Malignant (September 10)

The Many Saints of Newark (September 24)

Dune (October 1)

King Richard (November 19)

The Matrix 4 (December 22)

Cry Macho (TBD)

Reminiscence (TBD)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (TBD)