Chronicling The Paranoid, Psychotic Descent Of Randy And Evi Quaid

Randy and Evi Quaid reportedly believe there is an evil sect of Hollywood trying to kill them . It is the same shadowy organization that killed Heath Ledger, David Carradine, and Chris Penn. This sect is also responsible for extorting millions from their bank accounts, while running them out of the country.

The impetus for the seemingly paranoid descent into madness has several starting points depending on who you ask. Friends and relatives point to the 1989 marriage of the Quaids as the beginning of the end for the Golden Globe winning actor. Others say it manifested back in 2006, when they were approached by law enforcement for disturbing the peace (more on that later). Perhaps, it was when the world became aware of their self-destruction, when Randy was blackballed from a would-be Broadway play for allegedly verbally and physically attacking cast members, among other undignified behaviors reported by those on hand.

For the Quaids though, specifically Randy, the trouble with what he calls the “Star Whackers” began back in 1983. The following is a chronological account by family, friends, law enforcement, and the Quaids themselves, of how Randy and Evi became fugitives from the law, and how they descended into a state of apparent delusion that only few can understand.