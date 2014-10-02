Chronicling The Paranoid, Psychotic Descent Of Randy And Evi Quaid

The impetus for the seemingly paranoid descent into madness has several starting points depending on who you ask. Friends and relatives point to the 1989 marriage of the Quaids as the beginning of the end for the Golden Globe winning actor. Others say it manifested back in 2006, when they were approached by law enforcement for disturbing the peace (more on that later). Perhaps, it was when the world became aware of their self-destruction, when Randy was blackballed from a would-be Broadway play for allegedly verbally and physically attacking cast members, among other undignified behaviors reported by those on hand.
For the Quaids though, specifically Randy, the trouble with what he calls the “Star Whackers” began back in 1983. The following is a chronological account by family, friends, law enforcement, and the Quaids themselves, of how Randy and Evi became fugitives from the law, and how they descended into a state of apparent delusion that only few can understand.
This is just really sad. It’s a shame to see such a great talent lose himself to psychosis and his wife’s mental disorders. It’s also sad to see so many dismiss their problems to “drugs” as opposed to the illness that they may well have (albeit, I image self-medicating has only exacerbated their troubles). It’s a shame we live in a country where people that clearly need mental hospitals are under threat of prisons instead.
It’s also shitty for Dennis. Seeing a sibling fade away like that into madness is a terrible thing.
The Last Detail will forever be one of my favorite films.
There’s a term called “Folie à deux”, meaning ” a madness shared by two.” I think her craziness is rubbing off on him. [en.wikipedia.org]
They should star in a remake of Bug. It would be perfect for them.
Starring in Vegas Vacation would make anyone a little crazy.
From the linked Vanity Fair article. . .
“Evi, 47, a former Hollywood “It girl” who once modeled nude for Helmut Newton and put up a show in a gallery in L.A. consisting of giant photographs of her pierced vagina. . .”
Its weird how many hollywood celebrities have claimed things similar to this. I bet there is at least a grain of truth to randy’s accusations
I don’t know if the Quaids are crazy or not but I can tell you that LA is full of real estate crooks. One of them forged my husband’s name on a quick claim deed and then got a restraining order keeping us away from our own house! Wound up in court with these crooks and in the meantime, lost the house to foreclosure anyway. What a mess!
You know hearing them speak and how detailed and passionate they are both abut it I have a hard time not believing them>>>California and Florida both are very crooked states in real estate and organized crimes and cons..It truly is underground and I think they have a good case here
I agree Jason. I really am not a conspiracy theorist, believing in Carl Sagan’s maxim “Extraordinary claims need extraordinary evidence” and was not expecting to find myself, while not quite convinced people are out to kill Randy and Evi, feeling they were genuine in their distress. Also who is this Ronda L. Quaid? The author tells us she existed and died in 2005 but I would like to see some kind of link verifying this. I tried googling the name but it just came back to this article.
Truth is a three edged blade.
In this situation there is “The Quaid’s Truth” the “Reported Truth” and “The Facts.”
We the people, very rarely see all of “The Facts” and if we had access to them very few of us would either have the inclination or the patience to sift through all of them.
All we see is that which is fed to us, and we feed the media fire.
I have no idea as to the mental state of “The Quaid’s” or “The Facts” of how this situation came about.
I can only sympathize with “The Quaid’s” and all those who have been hurt by the chain of events culminating in this STORY.
Quaid may be nuts, but there is some evidence he may be telling the truth. There is plenty wrong with celebrity death going back to Wallace Beery.
what makes you all jump to the conclusion that they are crazy? maybe they are telling the truth.
First of all it’s sad how simple minded and easily people can be convinced that this guy and his wife went crazy because this article said so bullshit , it looks like routine just another make him out to look crazy then he hangs himself lol ok simple zombies you bought that line I doubt this couple contracted a rare contagious mental disease and now their Suddenly nuts yeah ok #sheep ..
I admire Randy for standing up to the message controllers. This world would be a far better place if more people did.
