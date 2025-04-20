Could there be a sequel? Here’s everything we know about The Tomorrow War 2, including plot details and returning cast members.

It’s become increasingly rare to find a non-franchise, non-pre-existing property in his filmography, but not impossible: The Tomorrow War is an original science-fiction film, a rarity these days. It’s also pretty good !

Since his breakout role as Burt Macklin, I mean, Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt has been one of the busiest stars in Hollywood. He was the face of two franchises, Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy (which makes him the third highest-grossing actors of all-time), and a voice in two more, The Lego Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Plot

The Tomorrow War begins in 2022, when time-traveling soldiers from 2051 interrupt a World Cup game with some bad news: mankind is doomed to lose a global war against a deadly alien species unless thousands of citizens from the present are transported forward in time to fight. One of those heroes is Dan Forester (played by Chris Pratt), who joins Charlie (Sam Richardson), Dorian (Edwin Hodge), Norah (Mary Lynn Rajskub), Cowan (Mike Mitchell), and a military scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) in the battle against the “white spikes.”

The Tomorrow War has a definitive ending, but since the movie was a huge hit streaming hit for Amazon (it was initially going to debut in theaters, but the pandemic messed up those plans), there’s been talks of a sequel.

In 2021, Deadline reported that “discussions are in place to bring the whole creative gang back both in front of and behind the camera including director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean… Paramount is also involved in the sequel; the studio originally attached to distribute the first film theatrically.”

There’s been a few promising updates since then, including McKay confirming to Uproxx in 2023 that “there is a script coming.” More recently, Dean (who also penned The Gorge with Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller) told Comic Book that the script is “progressing.” Here’s more:

Dean also took a moment to praise star Chris Pratt, who is set to return in the follow-up. “One of the great things about Chris is it’s so easy to empathize and get into his character’s [head],” the writer said. “He’s so disarming in terms of his humor and he’s also really emotional as an actor.” Though Dean stated “family thematics” will continue to play a key role in the franchise, The Tomorrow War 2 takes things in a slightly different direction. “[I]t takes a very different version but of similar of ideas. Things that could have gone a darker way.”

If it’s not called The 2morrow War, what are we even doing here?

Cast

Not everyone from The Tomorrow War could return for the sequel since some of their characters, y’know, died, but it’s still worth running down the original film’s cast, led by Chris Pratt. There’s also Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons (pre-jacked Santa, but still pretty jacked), the always-delightful Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson (who should honestly be in everything), Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Mike Mitchell. I think I speak for all Doughboys fans when I say: wow.