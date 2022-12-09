Holy Crap, Look How Jacked J.K. Simmons Got To Play… Santa Claus?

‘Tis the season for every iteration of Santa Claus to come out of the woodwork. You’ve got your gritty Santas, your female Santas, and even a Kurt Russell Santa all spreading holiday cheer and all that good stuff. But there is one specific Santa Type that hasn’t been explored enough. Sure, we’ve seen Hot Santas and Young Santas, but historically we don’t get enough Jacked Santas …until now.

Former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is hard at work on the upcoming holiday film Red One alongside former superhero Chris Evans. You might be thinking, “Wow! Two noted action stars are in one movie? Who will the jacked Santa be?” And boy, are you in for a real treat, because the Santa in question will be portrayed by J.K. Simmons.

Mr. Rock Johnson posted a photo of Simmons in character as Santa, complete with a white bushy beard while doing bench presses, as Santa does. He captioned the photo, “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages…the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time. Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE.”

Simmons has gotten appropriately strong in the past, though he claims it’s never for movies and that he does it for the fun of it all. This is probably why he gets along with The Rock so well.

Red One is set to premiere on Amazon Prime next year, when Jacked Santa will make his long-awaited debut. It’s just the beginning of his reign!

(Via TVLine)