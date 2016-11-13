‘The Witch’ Director Robert Eggers Decides To Pump Life Into ‘Nosferatu’ For A Remake

Entertainment Writer
11.12.16

A24 / Prana Film

UPROXX’s own Mike Ryan sat with The Witch director Robert Eggers to discuss that film back in February and some of the rumors about his future projects. That’s where this quote comes from:

You mention Nosferatu, and I saw that you’re now working on a remake of Murnau’s film. How do you plan on making that your own thing?

That’s not until far in the future. It’s so presumptuous and egomaniacal and disgusting for someone to want to do that again. [Laughs.] But I’m working on a medieval knight epic currently.

Time seems to change all, especially when it comes to the pursuits of the egomaniacal. A commenter at the time thought he was tossing shade at Werner Herzog, but it would seem that he was just tossing a bit at himself. And it would also seem that that medieval knight epic is on the backburner. While chatting with the IndieWire Filmmaker Toolkit podcast, Eggers confirmed his next film will be Nosferatu with Warner Bros. President Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 and he seemed to call back to his comments above during the confirmation:

“[It’s shocking] to me,” said Eggers. “It feels ugly and blasphemous and egomaniacal and disgusting for a filmmaker in my place to do ‘Nosferatu’ next. I was really planning on waiting a while, but that’s how fate shook out.”

TAGSBlack PhillipnosferatuRobert EggersTHE WITCH

