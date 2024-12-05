Keira Knightley’s expansive film career was once engulfed by the Pirates Of The Caribbean blockbuster saga and a seemingly endless stream of period dramas. Fast forward a few decades, and she has dropped the corsets and dipped her heels into the streaming realm. Lately, Knightley has been emerged in a Netflix partnership that has yielded a standout spy-revenge series, Black Doves (and just wait until you hear Ben Whishaw’s assassin addressing Keira’s character as “darling”). In addition, Knightley is joining the ranks of those adapting book-club thrillers for Netflix , which is where a The Woman In Cabin 10 film will land. Let’s take that cruise, shall we?

Plot

The Woman In Cabin 10 will adapt Ruth Ware’s New York Times bestselling mystery thriller about a journalist (Knightley’s Lo Blacklock) who believes that she’s taking a sweet travel assignment. That’s how the adventure does begin, after all, until Lo feels certain that she’s witnessed woman being tossed overboard from a cruise ship. Attempting to prove that a crime took place proves to be the first challenge faced by Lo, since registered passengers are present and accounted for in the harsh daylight. This doesn’t entirely deter Lo, who keeps poking around until she might have gone too far for her own safety (especially with no chance of being able to secretly investigate crime within claustrophobic cruise confines).

Tudor’s description of the film lines up with how Simon & Schuster publicize the novel while avoiding spoilers, and the book clearly takes inspiration from Agatha Christie whodunnits. The obvious issue being that it’s near impossible to pin down a suspect when the world insists that there’s no victim.

Netflix has stayed mum on further plot details to avoid spoiling the book’s twists, but Simon & Schuster has revealed plans for a sequel book, The Woman In Suite 11, which does follow the same protagonist in a different travel-journalism mystery than the cruise she took 10 years prior. We’ll hang tight on more clues from Netflix about where The Woman In Cabin 10 shall go in her feature film, hopefully including interviews from Knightley, director Simon Stone, and/or screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

Cast

Keira’s Lo Blacklock is but one of an endless stream of cruise passengers, who are portrayed by Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Morrissey, David Ajala, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gitte Witt, Daniel Ings, Kaya Scodelario, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Lisa Loven Kongsli, John Macmillan, and more.