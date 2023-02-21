The last thing the world needs is another movie about Boston — unless it’s a movie about Boston starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon. Boston Strangler is a thriller about the reporters who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. Knightley plays Boston Record American journalist Loretta McLaughlin, while Coon portrays Jean Cole. “Despite initial ridicule and derision from police investigators,” Cole’s obituary reads, “she and her colleague continued writing articles to alert women to the risks they faced. Eventually, their early intuitions were discovered to be facts.”

You can watch the Boston Strangler trailer above. Here’s more:

The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

Boston Strangler, which also stars Bill Camp, Alessandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, and Chris Cooper, comes to Hulu on March 17.