This Film Critic Makes The Most Horrifying Confession While Discussing A Kids Movie

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

During a recent episode of the popular web series What The Flick?!, Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies; Matt Atchity, Editor-in-chief Rotten Tomatoes; and Christy Lemire discussed George Lucas’ children’s film Strange Magic. Things are going pretty standard for a review of a kid movie (they weren’t fans) until Ben Mankiewicz suddenly and artfully steers the conversation right into “incest porn” territory at around the 7:45 mark.

Does every guy “get that moment when their friend hands them that box of old porn?” I don’t know. What I do know is that Christy Lemire is NOT HAVING IT, which is what takes this to next level funny. You can watch the whole thing above, or just the clip below that fast tracks to the incest porn part.

Via Reddit