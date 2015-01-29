This Film Critic Makes The Most Horrifying Confession While Discussing A Kids Movie

During a recent episode of the popular web series What The Flick?!, Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies; Matt Atchity, Editor-in-chief Rotten Tomatoes; and Christy Lemire discussed George Lucas’ children’s film Strange Magic. Things are going pretty standard for a review of a kid movie (they weren’t fans) until Ben Mankiewicz suddenly and artfully steers the conversation right into “incest porn” territory at around the 7:45 mark.
Does every guy “get that moment when their friend hands them that box of old porn?” I don’t know. What I do know is that Christy Lemire is NOT HAVING IT, which is what takes this to next level funny. You can watch the whole thing above, or just the clip below that fast tracks to the incest porn part.
Via Reddit
That was… a very random thing to say.
I love how Ben actually steps on Matt’s punch line twice before he says that incest line.
He literally couldn’t way to let that turd fall out of his mouth.
Then how the Matt does a face like he just smelt a fart, and that fart was the clue he needed to pin Ben to a murder.
Classic clip.
So if I had just muted the priest when I was an altar boy, I wouldn’t have been in therapy all those years?
INCEST™ A Game the whole family can play!
(Condoms sold separately)
That’s a guy who looks like he knows a thing or two about incest porn
More to the point – We’ve all had that moment where you say something incredibly stupid, insensitive, or gross, and then you spend WAY too much time trying to defend yourself instead of just taking your lumps and letting it die.
Truth
He’s right though, the acting in incest porn is terrible.
“And, just to be clear, the daughter is, like, 22.”
What did the guy say?
I always mute episodes of What The Flick. It is the best way to watch it.
Hahaha holy shit I actually feel really bad for this guy. He was attempting to make a joke that like only a very specific set of people would understand and then he tried to explain his way out of it and just kept making it worse.
I can’t believe I sat through 9 minutes to get to that. Total non story. The real story is what a horrible twat that woman is. 9 minutes of my life I just threw out the window.
With an additional 10 seconds to make this comment…
“… until Ben Mankiewicz suddenly and artfully steers the conversation right into ‘incest porn’ territory at around the 7:45 mark.”
“You can watch the whole thing above, or just the clip below that fast tracks to the incest porn part.”
If only there was some way you could have avoided that!
22?? And that makes it okay?? The only person in my family that ever touched me, WAS me…I never reported it, but my Mom knew…but she was discreetly quiet about it all those years…LOL
I watch it with the sound up and the picture off.
Incest Porn. That is how you start making flowers
I always watch it with both the sound and the picture off.
And I mean ALL the time.
Will Lucas’ reign of terror never end?!?
lets see you do better ! as soon as you can put out a movie of your own then shut your sorry ass up
I might not have seen it but I hate people stepping on other peoples work when they cant do the same thing them self create a movie and put it out then you will have the right to tear apart other peoples work .
Is this your first time with a keyboard?
It’s always funny to have someone reveal something about themselves that they think is completely normal only to find out it’s really fucking weird.
