This Guy’s Plan To Scalp $650 In Tickets To ‘The Interview’ Went Horribly Wrong

Jason Best of Cincinnati, Ohio just wanted to make some money off of The Interview‘s highly publicized release. To do so, he bought 50 tickets for a total of $650. At $13 per ticket, all Best had to do was charge a few extra bucks each and BAM – money made. Unfortunately, Sony’s plans for simultaneous traditional and digital releases rendered the scheme void.
According to Deadline:
The only problem? Distributor Sony subsequently also made deals to offer the film online through a number of online outlets (Sony just announced the film generated more than $15 million in four days on those outlets). And online rentals on those sites cost less than half the theater ticket, at only $5.99 (you can own a download of the film for $14.99).
So much for controlling exclusive access in Cincinnati to the film. Best, who thought he could return the tickets for a refund when his market bottomed out, is getting pushback from the theater, which says he’s trying to get paid for a scalping scheme that went awry….The theater offered to donate the $650 to charity, but Best says he can’t afford that and wants the money back.
Honestly, if he couldn’t afford the loss then he probably shouldn’t have made the investment to begin with. I still think Best should take the high ground and let the theater donate the money to charity. Then The Interview, an otherwise unremarkable film, would have actually done something good.
Does the theater have a “no refunds if we feel your scheming” clause. Because they happily sold 1 man 50 tickets for no reason, why are they suddenly “against scalping” now that he is using the official return policy? HMMMMM?
Not every theater will refund your money. The theater next to my house will only let you exchange it for the same movie, but at a different show time.
This theater has a return policy, minus the service fees, unless its within 30 min. of the showing. They told him when he tried to return them that it was a “special event” and that there were no returns. He said they didn’t tell him that when he bought them.
Is he a dumbass for buying 50 tickets? Yes. But he should still get his money back according to their rules.
I think it is hilarious!
I HATE scalpers.
It was a really bad idea in the first place. He deserves to lose the money.
@Lolba – Are you serious?
“but Best says he can’t afford that and wants the money back.”
The worlds smallest bluegrass band playing a sad sad tune for him?
This was a dumb idea to start out with. This isn’t a rock concert, a one place, one-time event. He deserves to lose money, that’s what happens when you’re stupid.
Well that wasn’t the best idea.
I love when Scumbags get….well get what they deserve!!! I’m sitting at my desk Laughing Like a MOFO….. He’s either from Cinci or across the River …$650 is like 3 months pay at his McDonalds… lol