This Guy’s Plan To Scalp $650 In Tickets To ‘The Interview’ Went Horribly Wrong

#iTunes #Streaming #YouTube #The Interview
12.29.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

Jason Best of Cincinnati, Ohio just wanted to make some money off of The Interview‘s highly publicized release. To do so, he bought 50 tickets for a total of $650. At $13 per ticket, all Best had to do was charge a few extra bucks each and BAM – money made. Unfortunately, Sony’s plans for simultaneous traditional and digital releases rendered the scheme void.

According to Deadline:

The only problem? Distributor Sony subsequently also made deals to offer the film online through a number of online outlets (Sony just announced the film generated more than $15 million in four days on those outlets). And online rentals on those sites cost less than half the theater ticket, at only $5.99 (you can own a download of the film for $14.99).

So much for controlling exclusive access in Cincinnati to the film. Best, who thought he could return the tickets for a refund when his market bottomed out, is getting pushback from the theater, which says he’s trying to get paid for a scalping scheme that went awry….The theater offered to donate the $650 to charity, but Best says he can’t afford that and wants the money back.

Honestly, if he couldn’t afford the loss then he probably shouldn’t have made the investment to begin with. I still think Best should take the high ground and let the theater donate the money to charity. Then The Interview, an otherwise unremarkable film, would have actually done something good.

Source: Deadline

Around The Web

TOPICS#iTunes#Streaming#YouTube#The Interview
TAGSITUNESSCALPINGschemesstreamingTHE INTERVIEWTHEATERSyoutube

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP