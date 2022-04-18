For the past few weeks, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has trended on Twitter every morning, with thousands of Marvel, Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson fans unifying their efforts towards a single goal: a teaser trailer. Their wish was finally granted: the Love and Thunder teaser trailer is here, and it looks fantastic.

Set to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, the teaser finds Thor retiring from his “superhero-ing days” for a life of becoming a romance novel-looking pirate, hanging with everyone’s good friend Korg, and looking into the eyes of the person that he loves (Star-Lord). There’s no Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and only a quick shot of Jane Foster wielding Mjölnir, but Love and Thunder looks just as colorful and fun as MCU highlight Thor: Ragnarok.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Here’s the poster.