(WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, which you’ve hopefully seen by now if you’re reading this.)

All of the Spider-Man shakeup news is what’s currently transfixing the Marvel Cinematic Universe audience, but there’s another transfer of power currently afoot that demands a little attention. This all has to do with Kevin Feige’s recently unveiled plans for Natalie Portman to reprise the Jane Foster role and pick up Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir, in Thor: Love And Thunder. She’ll formally be known as Mighty Thor (while Chris Hemsworth is still Thor, maybe?), but before that happens, she might have a little competition for the prized weapon.

Of course, anyone who’s able to wield Mjölnir must first become worthy of the privilege. In Avengers: Endgame, we saw a big payoff that traced all the way back to Age Of Ultron when Captain America was able to pluck up the hammer like it was no big deal. The impossibly principled Steve Rogers apparently had been able to do so all along, and we also saw Vision hold Mjölnir at one point, but it seems that the Norse powers that be might also be alright with Captain Marvel, or at least, with the actress who plays her, Brie Larson.