The Hulk’s Biggest Enemy In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Might Be Bruce Banner

06.12.16 2 years ago

Marvel

Mark Ruffalo might be waist deep in a worldwide press tour for Now You See Me 2, but no amount of magic tricks can make fans’ desire for MCU news disappear completely. At a recent press day, Ruffalo talked about the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok film and what fans can expect from the rumored “buddy road comedy” between Thor and The Hulk. Since the movie has been described as a bro comedy and features the only two Avengers who did not appear in recent hit Captain America: Civil War, it can be expected that The Hulk and Thor will not be at each others’ throats throughout the film. However, that doesn’t mean the two central characters of the film won’t have any adversaries or strife to battle against.

In an interview with Collider, Ruffalo opened up about things that Bruce Banner might have to go up against in the upcoming third Thor movie. In between discussing New Orleans bar crawls with Woody Harrelson and magic tricks, Ruffalo was very forward about what Banner is going through during the events of Ragnarok. As anyone who is up to date on the Marvel movies would have noticed, Bruce’s relationship with his alternate identity has mostly involved “running from him, trying to deny it” and freaking out when the Mr. Hyde to his Dr. Jekyll messes up his personal relationships.

