Taylor Sheridan burst onto the filmmaking scene with Sicario and Hell or High Water, the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. He’s also the co-creator of Yellowstone, every dad’s favorite show. After a three-year break (it’s been even longer if you pretend Sicario: Day of the Soldado never happened, as I do), Sheridan is back with two new movies: Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan and Those Who Wish Me Dead, which he co-wrote and directed.

Those Who Wish Me Dead stars Angelina Jolie as Hannah, a “smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn,” according to the plot summary. The Oscar winner wanted to work with Sheridan because “he has a unique voice when it comes to characters within America, which had not been a prior focus of my work. I wanted to be in this world with him,” she told EW. This is no average firefighter movie, however: there’s an assassin plot and Jon Bernthal with impeccably coiffed hair.

Those Who Wish Me Dead, which also stars Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Finn Little, and Tyler Perry, is released in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14.