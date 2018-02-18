Getty Image

Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has earned high praise as well as strong rebukes, but on Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the film fell heavily in thto the former category among BAFTA voters.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri emerged victorious in five categories at the 2018 edition of the EE British Academy Film Awards. The film snagged prizes for Best Film, Best British Film, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Frances McDormand), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Sam Rockwell) and Best Original Screenplay (Martin McDonagh). Outside of Best British Film (for obvious reasons), these are all things the film is currently nominated for at this year’s Academy Awards. In previous years, the BAFTAs has featured a healthy amount of winners that would later scoop an Oscar that awards season, but you can never take that as a guarantee. For example, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone won the top acting prizes at the BAFTAs and Oscars last year, but Moonlight beat out BAFTA Best Film winner La La Land for the Academy Award at the end of the night.

Elsewhere in trophy acquisition, Guillermo del Toro nabbed BAFTA Best Director honors (or is that honours?) for The Shape of Water. Gary Oldman’s turn as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour scored the Best Actor prize. Human award magnet Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya. And Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya emerged as the people’s champ, winning the EE Rising Star Award which is voted on by the fans.

Will Sunday’s results have you readjusting your Oscar pool picks? There’s still a lot of time to sort that out. The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4 with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.

(Via Deadline)