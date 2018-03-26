Universal

Move over, swamp tour, because Tiffany Haddish has a new best story.

The Girls Trip star, who recently scored a role in The LEGO Movie Sequel, spoke to GQ about the time she took a selfie with Beyoncé. Haddish attended Jay-Z’s concert at the Forum last December, and during the after-party, Beyoncé walked up to her and said, “I’m Beyoncé.” That understatement would make most people’s years, but it’s only where the story begins for the comedian.

“There was this actress there,” said Haddish, “that’s just, like, doing the mostest… She bit Beyoncé in the face.” Come again? “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ And so then… a lot of things happened.”

A lot of things have already happened — like, how an actress, who Haddish declined to reveal, bit one of the most famous women on the planet in the face — but please, continue. The actress asked Haddish to stop dancing, which no, “and then Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked by me, and I tapped Beyoncé,” she said.

Haddish says she told Beyoncé, “I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that.” Beyoncé asked her not to—told her to “have fun” instead. (Haddish leveraged this moment into a selfie with Beyoncé.) “Near the end of the party,” says Haddish, describing her final run-in with Mrs. Carter sometime later, “Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ” (Via)

That’s a good lesson: “Just chill.” Also, “don’t bite Beyoncé.”

(Via GQ)