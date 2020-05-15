It was all of yesterday WHEN we suggested that Timothée Chalamet should play the Tony Montana role in Luca Guadagnino’s Scarface reboot. Word must have gotten to Dune director Denis Villeneuve (directors love fan-casting), because during an interview with Empire, the Arrival filmmaker compared Timmy to another Al Pacino character.

In Dune, Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, a character previously portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel. “Paul has been raised in a very strict environment with a lot of training, because he’s the son of a Duke and one day… he’s training to be the Duke,” Villeneuve said. “But as much as he’s been prepared and trained for that role, is it really what he dreams to be? That’s the contradiction of that character. It’s like Michael Corleone in The Godfather – it’s someone that has a tragic fate and he will become something that he was not wishing to become.”

He also wears very casual pants.

Here’s a brand new exclusive look at Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Read the full story about @dunemovie at the link: https://t.co/H2FoJWITpo pic.twitter.com/gjBVf2uIbg — Legendary (@Legendary) May 15, 2020

Which Pacino character should Chalamet be compared to next? (Himself in Jack and Jill, obviously.) Dune, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, opens on December 18.

(Via Empire)