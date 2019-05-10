Fox Searchlight

How much do we really want to know about the authors behind our favorite stories? The conventional wisdom would suggest that what writers wrote is more interesting than who they were, with Finding Neverland a notable exception (depending on whether you give Shakespeare in Love any credit for actually being about Shakespeare).

Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult as Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien. It’s Hoult’s second crack at the genre, having also played young JD Salinger in the critical and commercial flop, Rebel in the Rye, whose title alone should’ve been enough to torpedo the project. The obvious pitfall of the form is that it tends to have that one awful but inevitable scene, of the protagonist dreamily watching someone do something Hobbit-esque while chewing on a pencil and suddenly shouting, “Aha!”

The inspiration process… well, it doesn’t always film well. Tolkien, from Finnish director Dome Karukoski, largely skirts that cliché, though Hoult’s young future author does mutter “…a fellowship” to himself at one point. Instead, the bulk of the story is concerned with young John Ronald Reuel Tolkien and his journey from the orphaned ward of the Catholic Church to scholarship boy at Exeter and Oxford, falling in love with Edith Bratt (Lily Collins) along the way, and getting sent off to fight in the trenches in WWI.

A scene set in those hellish trenches, featuring Tolkien trying to navigate mustard gas clouds and stagnant disease puddles as a hallucinated dragon flaps through the mist (Smaug of war, get it?), frames the flashbacks to his school days. It’s notable that in this WWI frame, JRR’s greatest hour of need, he screams not for his dead mother or even his fiancee and childhood love but for his school chum, Geoffrey Bache Smith (Anthony Boyle).

Ahh, intriguing! But how much to read into this choice? Is this why the Tolkien estate disavowed the film? Could it be that the author of one of the great homoerotic relationships in English literature — between Frodo and Sam — found inspiration in a male-on-male dalliance of his own?