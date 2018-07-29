Tom Cruise Once Helped Lea Thompson Get Out Of Filming A Nude Scene

Getty Image

Over 35 years into his career and at the age of 56, Tom Cruise is still burning up the box office, entering the weekend charts at number one with Mission Impossible — Fallout, the sixth film in the Mission Impossible series. Cruise, however, didn’t start out as a huge, international action-movie star. In his early days as a fellow Brat-Packer, he was better known for 80s films like Risky Business, The Outsiders, and the 1983 football film, All the Right Moves, about a star football player who often clashed with his head coach (Craig T. Nelson).

The coach is not the only person with whom Cruise clashed on the set of All The Right Moves. Cruise also stood up to his producers on behalf of his co-star Lea Thompson, who was also a burgeoning star at the time. All the Right Moves, in fact, preceded Red Dawn and the two films for which she is best known: Back to the Future and Space Camp.

As Thompson tells it, she didn’t even audition for All the Right Moves because the script called for two scenes in which she was to appear topless. Nevertheless, she landed the gig anyway, but when it came to actually filming the movie, Thompson didn’t want to film the two nude scenes. That’s where Tom Cruise came in, as Thompson told W Magazine.