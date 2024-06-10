tom-cruise-running-0.jpg
One Of Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Co-Stars Thinks Carrie Coon Could ‘Outrun’ Him In A Race

Tom Cruise loves to run. It’s one of his favorite things, along with sending out cakes to everyone he’s worked with and nearly killing himself for our entertainment. So it must pain him that he’s not the fastest runner in the world. He’s not even the fastest runner in Hollywood, according to one of his Mission: Impossible co-stars.

Carrie Coon and Shea Whigham spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their new film together, Lake George, which includes a scene where he chases after her. Apparently The Leftover actress, who is incapable of giving a bad performance (this is true of Whigham, too), was a soccer and track star in high school and later at Ohio’s University of Mount Union. Could she take Cruise in a dead (reckoning) sprint? Whigham thinks so.

“Tom [Cruise] is fast, but I don’t know that Tom could outrun Carrie, to be honest with you,” he admitted.

Forget the reported “submarine malfunction” reshoots. Make this the plot of Mission: Impossible 8. Don’t let Coon play Ethan Hunt’s love interest. She should be the villain who challenges him to a race, and if she wins, he has to promise to never climb or jump off a building again. Now those are stakes.

Mission: Impossible 8 is scheduled to come out on May 23, 2025, hopefully with Carrie Coon. But you can definitely see her in Lake George at the Tribeca Film Festival.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

