Tom Cruise appears to have made it is mission to run in as many flicks as possible, including the Mission: Impossible franchise as seen above. Each Cruise sprint may be different from the last, although they all carry the same ferocity, and if you were wondering whether he’s got a rule about his running, you’d be correct. This story ends up being more flattering to Cruise than what Thandie Newton had to say about M:I 2, but yeah, Tom still comes off as totally intense. No surprise there.

Annabelle Wallis, who starred alongside Cruise in 2017’s The Mummy, spoke with Hollywood Reporter about her new movie, The Silencing (co-starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). In the process, Wallis (of course) discussed how often she’s asked about The Mummy, and she revealed how exactly she got Cruise to break his on-screen running rule — he prefers to go it alone — and allow her to sprint alongside him. This sounds like a lot of work, but her mission went as planned:

“I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, ‘Nobody runs on-screen [with me],’ and I said, ‘But I’m a really good runner. So, I would time my treadmill so that he’d walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes. So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise.”

And Wallis did a fine job at the task. Look at her go.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)