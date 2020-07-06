March 10, 2020. That was the day many Americans started to take the coronavirus seriously, as it was the day Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed their COVID-19 diagnoses. (It was also three days before my “last” movie in a theater, The Hunt, though that’s slightly less historically significant.) “My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did, [while] I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time, and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes,” Hanks said about the contracting virus in an interview with the Guardian, so it’s no wonder he thinks you’re a “p*ssy” if you don’t wear a mask. (Or maybe he said “prick.” Hanks seems like a “gosh darn” instead of “damn” kind of guy.)

In that same Guardian chat, America’s Dad (whose new movie, Greyhound, comes out on Apple TV+ this week) also offered guidance to get through These Trying Times.

“It’s funny how this stuff blends into the art you hope to create. When we put together Castaway, we knew there was a card missing from that deck of 52, and the consternation over what was missing from that movie drove us insane. It was that elusive kind of beat, and it was what we’re talking about right now: how do you go on? In Greyhound, Krause has a little card that says: ‘Yesterday, today, and forever.’ That’s all we have as human beings and that’s all we have in the midst of the 19 different crises that we’re facing right now, between Covid-19, worldwide economic disaster, what happened to George Floyd – the great reckoning that we’re all going through. What do we have that we can have faith in? Well, we can have an understanding of yesterday, we can have a plan for today, and we can have hope for forever, and that’s it. That’s my wisdom. It ain’t much… but is there anything else?”

Thanks, Dad. Sorry I forgot to send you a Father’s Day card.

(Via the Guardian)