Tom Hanks And Robin Wright’s De-Aging Treatment Is Now In Motion For The ‘Here’ Trailer, And People Have Mixed Feelings

Tom Hanks has reached the point in his career where he can do anything he wants. It’s a milestone that only a few iconic actors reach (Hugh Grant is almost there) but nobody is really doing it like Hanks, who has played a toy maker, a greedy music manager, and Walt Disney himself, so there isn’t much he can’t do, and that includes de-aging himself.

Here, Hanks’ latest collaboration with director Robert Zemeckis , is based on the graphic novel of the same name which focuses on one central location over hundreds of years. There is just one camera angle throughout the entire movie as viewers watch the evolution of both the house itself and the people in it. You might cry, not for the flood of memories, but because of the soulless incarnation of a CGI Hanks.

Look, there is no way around this: if you want younger actors, cast them. You don’t need to go to all this tech trouble. But Hanks is Hanks, as mentioned previously, and he does what he wants, so we get to see Teen Tom and Robin Wright thanks to the magic (or horror) of de-aging technology. People seem torn about…this whole thing:

Luckily, other people were into it, or at least more on board than before.

It appears that, just like other Zemeckis films, this one could be a timeless masterpiece or an offensive attempt at cinema. Only you can decide!

Here hits theaters on November 15th.

