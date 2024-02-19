Hugh Grant famously did not enjoy playing an Oompa Loompa in Wonka, being grumpy as hell during interviews. But the world loves watching him be tortured. In Notting Hill he was at his stammeriest during the press junket sequence, struggling to pass himself off as a reporter for Horse & Hound. And on Sunday, he grumpily plowed through a bit where he channeled his dreaded Wonka character while presenting at the BAFTAs.

Genial Hugh Grant al presentar el Bafta a Mejor Director.

Hace una rima en plan Umpa Lumpa, con todo el charm y el ingenio británico #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/SpZ3lRONly — René Naranjo Sotomayor (@renenaranjo) February 19, 2024

Per Variety, Grant was at the British awards show to hand out the trophy for Best Director. He gave the crowd what they didn’t know they wanted: Oompa Loompa rhymes, delivered with the joy of someone being waterboarded:

“Oompa Loompa doompety dee

Now the best director category

Oompa Loompa doompety dong

Most of these films were frankly too long

Oompa Loompa doompety dah

But for some reason the nominees are…”

The crowd, of course, ate it up, as who doesn’t delight in the pain of Hugh Grant? The award went to Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, which runs three hours.

During the Wonka press tour, Grant did not hold back about the misery of playing a short statured CGI creation, as reported by Deadline:

“I made a big fuss about it,” Grant said. “I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.” Asked if the ends justified the means, he replied: “Not really.” Grant later joked that it was nothing personal against Wonka and director Paul King. “I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money,” he said.

And sometimes he has to present at awards shows, too.

(Via Variety)