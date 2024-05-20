Tom Hanks is generally regarded as a generational actor and among the most pleasant celebrities alive, so it checks out that Hanks was profoundly confused by Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef, which hit apex earlier this month with back-and-forth diss tracks, including Lamar’s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Not Like Us.”

On Monday morning, May 20, Chet Hanks, one of Tom Hanks’ four children, posted screenshots to his Instagram Story showing an endearingly funny text exchange with his father.

“Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” Hanks is shown to have texted Chet.

Chet’s reply needed a second screenshot to be captured in its entirety, as he was very thorough (and slightly erratic). All his father could muster in response was, “Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??” Chet shot back several laugh-crying emojis alongside, “Did you not just read what I said[?]”

To be fair, as lengthy as Chet’s text was, it is impossible to sum up the Drake-Kendrick saga via iMessage. Seth Rogen even struggled to adequately assess the various moving parts, though he did definitively declare Drake as the loser. Meanwhile, J. Cole made it out blissfully unscathed after removing himself from the beef in April.