Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tom Hanks, the man otherwise known as “America’s Dad,” was denied beer at this year’s Stagecoach Festival in California. Yes, that’s right. The 62-year-old actor wasn’t allowed to buy a beer while watching singer and songwriter Rita Wilson (who just so happens to be his wife) perform at this year’s acclaimed country music festival. As Hanks explained to host Ellen DeGeneres while recalling the episode on Wednesday’s The Ellen Show, however, he’s not mad. If anything, he’s impressed the bartenders didn’t “cave” to his demands.

As noted by People, Hanks told DeGeneres he “wanted to have a beer,” but when he “went to the place where you get the beer from,” things didn’t work out as smoothly as he would have hoped:

“There were four ladies who were serving up and I stood up and I said, ‘Pull me a draw!’ And they said, ‘We can’t because your ID has not been verified.’ And I said, ‘Okay, I’m so confused because it says ‘Beer For Sale Here’ and I’ve come to ask for a beer, and you’re not going to give [me] one because you think I’m underage?'”

Hanks had a massive beard at the time and used this to try and indicate his age, but to no avail: