It’s the year 2022, and movie theaters are back! TikTok teens are wearing suits to see the latest Minions flick, Tom Hanks and his subpar accent are starring in Elvis, and there is a Buzz Lightyear-themed movie that is currently pulling some weak numbers at the box office. What more could you ask for?

As it turns out, Hanks wanted to “go head to head” with Tim Allen, the original voice of Buzz, but he was unable to do so thanks to Chris Evans, who voices Lightyear in the movie that is not actually about a toy, a fact that most people are completely missing, including, apparently, Hanks.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Hanks said, “I actually, I wanted to go head to head with Tim Allen and they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t, I don’t understand that.” To be fair, it wouldn’t really make sense for Allen to do it. Besides, he’s busy being Santa Claus (again).

Hanks then went on to say that it doesn’t really matter who voices who, as long as people are still seeing movies. “Here’s the thing,” Hanks explained, “As long as people come back to the motion picture theater…I want to go back into the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do.”

Instead of dueling his former co-star, he actually wants to head to the theaters with him. “Going to see a movie with him — I’m looking forward to that,” Hanks concluded. Perhaps they will be in the front row for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

