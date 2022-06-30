The reason(s) Lightyear failed to make much of an impression at the box office has nothing to do with same-sex kisses. It’s a movie that no one asked for, with a difficult-to-explain premise, and not enough Sox. We are firmly pro-Sox here at Uproxx.

Tim Allen, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story quadrilogy (he was “replaced” by Chris Evans for Lightyear), recently shared his thoughts on the spin-off for the first time. He could have buried it, much to the delight of the far-right, but Allen explained to Extra that “the short answer is I’ve stayed out of this ’cause it has nothing to do [with my character]. This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies.”

The actor went on to say that he originally thought Lightyear would be “live action,” with “real humans.” But at the end of the day, “There’s really no Toy Story Buzz without Woody,” Allen said, shouting out Buzz’s enemy-turned-friend sheriff toy (voiced over the years by Tom Hanks).

Allen did say that Lightyear has a “wonderful story” (I think he meant to say a “wonderful origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on”), but “it just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy. I wish there was a better connection.” Like the kind of connection Ted Cruz has with yelling at/about “lesbian toys” and Muppets.

