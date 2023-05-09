Not everyone is perfect all the time (besides the one person we are all thinking of), but especially actors. If you think about it, they spend half of their time pretending to be someone else, so it’s no wonder they start acting up every once in a while. But there is a delicate balance between having a bad day at work delivering dead rats to your coworkers. It’s all about moderation here!

When people think about good and wholesome actors, Tom Hanks often comes to mind, probably because he will always be Sheriff Woody in our eyes. But Hanks is the first to admit that even he can be a bit of a menace on sets. When you’ve been doing this for so long, it’s only natural that you’re going to lose it once or twice.

Hanks has been promoting his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, and recently spoke to BBC about the inspiration for his fictional Hollywood-inspired book. A central plotline in the story involved a big-budget movie being put on hold due to one of the actor’s on-set outbursts. While it seems like the opposite of something Hanks would do, he admits that it’s not too far-fetched. “I have pulled every single one of those moments of behavior myself on a set,” Hanks admitted to BBC.

Even though the book is fictional, Hanks said that he is not immune to being hard to work with, especially after long days. “Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set. I’ve had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving — and it’s the last way I feel.” Hanks’ recent co-star Pinocchio could not be reached for comment.

There have only been positive stories about Hanks, aside from some one-off anecdotes. Meanwhile, his son Chet is known to attract all sorts of drama and PR mishaps. Again…it’s all about balance!

