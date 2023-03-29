Hey you, yes you. Do you like movies with a good cast made by a good director? Boy do I have a film for you. Asteroid City is directed by Wes Anderson (it’s his 11th film overall, and first since 2021’s fantastic The French Dispatch) and stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum. You know you’ve put together a stacked cast when Margot Robbie is listed 18th on the poster.

You can watch the Asteroid City trailer above.

Set in a fictional American desert town in 1955, Asteroid City is about “the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, [being] spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.” That world-changing event appears to involve aliens, and everyone who was in Asteroid City at the time of first contact being held in quarantine.

To pass time, Anderson regular Schwartzman has an awkward interaction with his dead wife’s father, played by Hanks, and poorly flirts with an actress played by Johansson. “I do a nude scene, you wanna see it?” she asks, while he fails to react. “Huh? Did I say yes?” Schwartzman replies. He didn’t say anything. “I meant yes, my mouth, my mouth didn’t speak.”

Asteroid City will get a limited release in theaters on June 16th before expanding on June 23rd.