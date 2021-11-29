In the lead-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which threatens to dramatically alter the life of Peter Parker if not the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland has been dropping heavy hints that is time as Spidey might be over. In recent interviews, he described No Way Home as feeling like “the end” and voiced concerns about not wanting to play Spider-Man into his 30s. Heck, GQ even reported that Holland’s contract is complete after filming No Way Home. However, not all is what it seemed to be.

While fans have been obsessing over Holland’s words and what they might mean for his future as Spider-Man, Sony producer Amy Pascal is already setting the record straight that Holland isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Via Fandango:

Amy Pascal: This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies. Fandango: It’s great to know that this collaboration is going to continue. Amy Pascal: Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.

Of course, it’s impossible to know until No Way Home hits theaters, but this should probably put a hole in the fan theory that the film will see Miles Morales take Peter Parker’s place as Spider-Man. While Holland has said in interviews that Miles is the future of Spider-Man, it’s starting to look like, at most, he could have a brief introduction in No Way Home.

As for Miles’ chances of showing up in the next Spidey trilogy, though, it could certainly happen.

(Via Fandango)