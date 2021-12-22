Last summer, Avengers came out of the woodwork to praise Bridger Walker, a six-year-old boy who put himself between a German Shephard and his little sister, resulting in 90 stitches to the face for his heroic effort. While most people forgot about the brave story, Tom Holland definitely did not. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star made good on his promise to invite Bridger to the set of the film, and it was everything that a young Spidey fan could ever want.

According to an Instagram post from Bridger’s dad (Robert Walker), Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Flash Thompson actor Tony Revolori went out of their way to make the tiny hero’s visit special. In fact, they made the whole Walker family feel special, and they were sure to thank the Marvel stars for the incredible day.

When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the “curtain was pulled back” that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. ✨ They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes – that’s what they truly are. The look on the kids’ faces was priceless when we rounded the blue-screen to see Tom, in full costume, high above the set on a light post. It was emotional to see him waive at the kids like he was the one that was supposed to be excited – not the other way around.

The Walkers also shared a set video of Bridger getting to help Holland film a scene by “filling in for Zendaya.” Fair warning though, try not to get misty-eyed watching Spidey make a boy feel like the true hero he is. So many feels.

(Via Robert Walker on Instagram)