Remember when the Game of Thrones showrunners and HBO’s programming president and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and literally everyone else in the cast insisted that Jon Snow was dead? I guess technically he did die, but the implication was that the season five finale was the end of that know-nothing. It was not. Keep “Jon Snow is dead” in mind when reading this quote from Tom Holland when discussing Spider-Man 3 with Esquire:

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” he says firmly. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

Holland is referring to the multi-verse rumor that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, his Peter Parker predecessors (say that five times fast), will be in the follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Is he lying? Is he telling the truth? Is he overcompensating for all the times that he blabbed? Did he leave himself some wiggle room with that “unless they have hidden…” disclaimer? No clue! But there’s one thing we do know for sure: Khan definitely won’t be in Star Trek Into Darkness.

Spider-Man 3: This Time with No Dancing is scheduled to come out on December 17.