Unlike every other movie on the schedule, Top Gun: Maverick is actually coming out earlier than expected. The film’s release date was moved from June 26 to June 24, which isn’t much of a difference, but when Furious 9 is pushed back an entire year, we’ll take whatever we can get it. Especially if it involves Tom Cruise doing insane Tom Cruise things, like needing permission from the Navy to film one “extreme” scene.

In the new issue of Empire magazine, Cruise explained that he would only to agree to star in Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, if “I’m not going to do the CGI stuff.” That’s really Cruise in the cockpit doing the high-flying stunts — his co-stars, including Miles Teller and Glenn Powell, are up there, too, and they had an easier time adjusting to the “g-force-heavy action sequences” than the (non-Tom Cruise) actors in the first Top Gun, who “all threw up,” according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

“I said to the studio, ‘You don’t know how hard this movie’s going to be. No one’s ever done this before,’” [Cruise] laughs. “There’s never been an aerial sequence shot this way. I don’t know if there ever will be again, to be honest.”

Look, I know there are other, more urgent things happening in the world right now, but: I hope Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t get delayed. Really hope.

