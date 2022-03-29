Tom Cruise’s eternal (and relatable to many) frustration with pandemic delays will soon ease up, at least for one of this franchises. Top Gun: Maverick hasn’t been delayed as many times as Morbius (which arrives on April 1), but the original plan was for Pete “Maverick” Mitchell to fly back into theaters in June 2020. That didn’t happen, but the good news is that Maverick brings Tom back to Cannes for the first time in 30 years. So ready your “need for speed” because it’s finally happening.

Also, the the Iceman is definitely in tow (although, where is he?), and we learn where his chess piece is played in this final trailer. The dynamics here are fraught with tension, per usual, and Jon Hamm’s Vice Admiral Cyclone declares that he’s not exactly a Maverick fan and didn’t ask him to return to the Top Gun program. Rather, that call was made by Iceman, who’s now Admiral Tom Kazanzky. Oh boy. And Tom’s got another more tension apparent here, and that would be with the son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Miles Teller is stepping into those shoes with the call sign of Rooster. Can we get a wingman here? Wait and see, but hopefully, this sequel will be a cross-generational hit and sort-of the Cobra Kai of fighter-pilot stories.

There’s plenty of high-in-the-sky action being teased, and yep, a silhouette of a volleyball game. From the synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, a.k.a. “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in U.S. theaters on May 27.