Shortly after the Terminator: Dark Fate panel at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con came to a close, superstar Tom Cruise surprised the crowd and debuted the first trailer for another cinematic boost of nostalgia: Top Gun: Maverick. It clocks in at just over two minutes in length and primarily centers on a conversation between an aging Maverick (Cruise) and his superior officer, played by Ed Harris. Even so, it features plenty of allusions to the original 1986 film — including the aforementioned hot and sweaty volleyball match.

“30 plus years of service. Combat medals. Citations. Only man to shoot down three enemy planes in the last 40 years,” Harris’ character states. “Yet you can’t get a promotion, you won’t retire, and despite your best efforts, you refuse to die. You should be at least a two-star admiral by now, but here you are, captain. Why is that?” And Maverick’s characteristic response?

“It’s one of life’s mysteries, sir.”

Between snark like this, the leather jacket and aviator sunglasses combo, the motorcycle-racing-yet-another-fighter-jet scene, and the volleyball, Top Gun: Maverick is going to be one heck of a trip down memory lane for fans of the original. Despite all of these connections, however, the trailer does offer a few glimpses of what’s to come, like an irritable-looking Jon Hamm walking on the tarmac and a smiling Jennifer Connelly.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters in 2020.