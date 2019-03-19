Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Toy Story, which came out on November 22, 1995, was the first feature-length film to be entirely computer-animated. It was an incredible achievement and most of the graphics still hold up fairly well, except for the humans. Sid was scary enough 24 years ago, but Sid now, with all the advancements in technology has made in the Pixar in the two-plus decades, is a dead-eyed, sharp-lipped nightmare. At least Babyface was supposed to look terrifying…

The differences between Toy Story versus Toy Story 4 (and Pixar’s mastery of animation) can really be seen in the new full-length trailer, which shows young Andy playing with Woody and Jesse looking nothing like he did back then.

Here’s then Andy.

PIXAR

Here’s now Andy.