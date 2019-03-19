‘Toy Story’ Fans Are Having A Heated Debate About One Detail In The New Trailer

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.19.19

Toy Story, which came out on November 22, 1995, was the first feature-length film to be entirely computer-animated. It was an incredible achievement and most of the graphics still hold up fairly well, except for the humans. Sid was scary enough 24 years ago, but Sid now, with all the advancements in technology has made in the Pixar in the two-plus decades, is a dead-eyed, sharp-lipped nightmare. At least Babyface was supposed to look terrifying…

The differences between Toy Story versus Toy Story 4 (and Pixar’s mastery of animation) can really be seen in the new full-length trailer, which shows young Andy playing with Woody and Jesse looking nothing like he did back then.

Here’s then Andy.

PIXAR

Here’s now Andy.

PIXAR

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pixar
TAGSPIXARtoy storyTOY STORY 4

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP