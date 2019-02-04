Key And Peele Go To Infinity And Beyond In The ‘Toy Story 4’ Super Bowl Spot

02.03.19 46 mins ago

The world doesn’t need a fourth Toy Story movie. The trilogy capped off perfectly Toy Story 3, featuring one of the most emotionally-distressing moments in Pixar history. And yet, it’s hard not to be excited for Toy Story 4. The “Forky” teaser was great, the Key and Peele clip was hilarious, and the new Super Bowl spot has Ducky and Bunny picking a fight with Buzz Lightyear.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4, featuring the voice talents of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Annie Potts, Jeff Pidgeon, Michael Keaton, Blake Clark, Keanu Reeves, Tony Hale, and Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, opens on June 21.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Pixar
TAGSMovie TrailersPIXARSUPER BOWLtoy storyTOY STORY 4

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 2 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP