This is the year Tracy Letts is here to tell you “no.” Or, at least, he is if you are an aspiring author in Little Women, or the only person who knows how to build a world-class race car in Ford v Ferrari. In both of those movies, the main obstacle to getting either of these things accomplished is the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright (and actor, obviously) Letts. Though, as Letts explains, yes, he does get offered a lot of these types of roles. But what he tries to bring to these roles is a reasonable point of view.

Hey, in Little Women, his goal is to sell as many of Jo’s books as possible, so there have to be concessions. In Ford v Ferrari, as Henry Ford II, he wants to win, too. But he has reservations about a hothead driver. Regardless, he’s just happy to be a part of both of these films. And he explains when he was making Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, he thought it was a bad idea to remake Little Women. Obviously, he has changed his mind.

So, which movie do you want to talk about first?

Oh, it doesn’t matter to me. I love both films. I’m really proud to be a part of both of them.

It would be funny if we just started with your first movie, Straight Talk, with Dolly Parton, instead. I actually saw that in a theater.

I don’t remember much about it. I did get a chance to meet Dolly, which was great. And what’s funny is Amy Morton plays my wife in that movie. Amy Morton and I, we played husband and wife on stage, I think eight times since we did that film. And we had not even met at that point. So, weird little bit of kismet.

Between Little Women and Ford v Ferrari, this is the year of Tracy Letts telling artists they can’t do what they want to do.

You know, I get asked to play quite a bit of what the Coen brothers refer to as, The Man Behind the Desk. And frequently the function of The Man Behind the Desk is he or she is a gatekeeper, right? Is an obstacle. Our protagonist has to get through the man behind the desk in order to get what they want. And so Little Women and Ford v Ferrari are both sides of the same coin, in that way. In that, I function as an obstacle for the protagonist to overcome.

But the way you play them, they usually do have a point of view with some reasonable points.

I think the idea that they do have a point makes them even more compelling as adversaries. Even when I did Homeland and I first read the thing and I thought, oh, this is a hard ass in a suit. And then I looked at it and I was like, wait a second. The CIA headquarters just blew up and the Vice President was killed, and now I’m talking to the new head of the CIA and he’s saying, don’t worry about this. We’ve got this. And I thought, no, I don’t think so. I think actually I do have a point to make here. So I’m glad you noticed that these fellows do in fact have points to be made.