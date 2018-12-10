Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“You’ve been shot five times for your country, and you can’t even afford to send your kids to college. If we’d accomplished half the things that we’ve accomplished in any other profession, we’d be set for life.” That’s a compelling argument for a heist, if you ask me.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Triple Frontier, from co-writer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker) and director/co-writer J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year), in which Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal team up for a heist involving helicopters and stacks of drug money. Has Netflix been reading my dream journal?

Named after the area bordering three countries (Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil), Triple Frontier sees an A-list cast attempting to take down a drug cartel while lining their own pockets in the process, but there are going to be setbacks. Speaking of setbacks, this movie has had a long development before being dropped by Paramount and picked up by Netflix. Paramount dropped it when Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy exited the project. Other big name actors have also been in talks for roles over the past few years, including Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Mahershala Ali, and Casey Affleck. That would have been a very different heist.

Here’s the official synopsis, if “Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal do a heist” isn’t already synopsis enough:

Five former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.

Triple Frontier will be on Netflix and in select theaters March 2019.

(Via Netflix)