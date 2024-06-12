Powell stars in the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 natural disaster flick, which will breeze into theaters later this summer. And Powell promises that the action will be worth the almost 30-year wait. “There’s a sequence in the movie that I think is going to be one of the most incredible action sequences of all time,” Powell told Fandango . “It all happens in a oner and I think that we shot that in December with a rain machine. One of the coldest nights I’ve ever experienced, getting dragged across a pool by a wire.” Powell will surely be giving Tom Cruise a run for his money. Here is everything else we know about Twisters.

The year of Glen Powell marches on, and nothing can stop him, not even a little weather emergency. Powell already led Anyone But You, the hit romantic comedy and Hit Man the comedy about a romantic hit man, so next up he will star in Twisters, as a man who probably gets hit by some comedic debris. There might be some romantic segments in there as well, we just don’t know yet.

Plot

Minari‘s Lee Isaac Chung directs the film, which is a considered a stand-alone sequel to the original. While it shares a name with the first film, they are not connected. Daisy Edgar-Jones told Entertainment Weekly that even though it would not be a direct sequel, there would be “loads of nods to the original.”

But having a storm tracker movie in 2024 is very different than the ’80s. Edgar Jones told EW that it “really feels like a new chapter in a really brilliant way. There’s new technology, there’s new ways to understand these crazy weather systems and tornadoes — so we’re bringing it up to date with what the state of the world is now.”

The film will follow Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser who now stays far away from the eye of the storms after a traumatic storm encounter. She reluctantly returns to the hunt to assist her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a revolutionary new tracking system.

While there, she meets Powell’s character Tyler, “the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew,” with no regards to danger. But when many massive storms collide, the crew find themselves “squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma” and they must fight to survive. Hence, the “S” in Twisters! There’s a bunch of them. Who would have thought!

Cast

Daisy Edgar Jones portrays Kate, while Anthony Ramos is her friend and fellow storm hunter, Javi. 2024’s golden boy Glen Powell stars as Tyler Owens, the Twister Influencer who is looking to capture the big storm. The rest of the cast includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Kiernan Shipka and Paul Scheer. Possibly a floating cow or two, as well.